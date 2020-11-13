“Ole and Lena’s Family Christmas” is coming to the Ames Center in Burnsville for two live, in-person performances Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale.
Christmas has always been Lena’s favorite time of the year, even if, as Ole saysm “it makes her more than a little crazy.”
In this show, Lena has invited the whole family, even her snooty cousin Mildred from Edina. Ole really wants nothing to do with the whole thing, especially the part where Lena has him dress up in the old Santa suit and hand out presents.
Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster. Per state guidelines, only household groups may purchase tickets for adjacent seating in a single transaction. A household group, also referred to as a “pod,” is limited to six people.
