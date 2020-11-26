Old National Bank, which has locations in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Farmington, has launched the $165,000 giving campaign, Choose Your Charity, which will benefit 31 Minnesota nonprofit organizations. The winners will be chosen by the community, who will vote for their favorite local organization for the next four weeks at http://www.oldnational.com/cyc.
A total of $5,000 will be given to the nonprofit organization receiving the most votes for each participating banking center. One nonprofit will receive an additional $10,000 if they are the top vote getter overall. There are 31 banking centers in Minnesota (find banking center locations here: https://www.oldnational.com/locations). Winners must be a registered 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s Minnesota footprint.
Votes will be collected online Nov. 19 to Dec. 17. Community members may vote once a day every day until Dec. 17. Voters must be 18 years or older.
“Choose Your Charity is about giving back to the communities we serve, but it’s also about empowering our communities, and that’s an important part of community banking,” said Jim Collins, Minnesota Market president. “We’re excited to see everyone engaged in amplifying the voices of their favorite nonprofits through this campaign.”
