Officer Roy Gutzman has been named the Burnsville Police Deparrtment’s 2019 Officer of the Year.
Gutzman has been with the department for 14 years, the last four as a resource officer at Burnsville High School.
“When a police officer receives his or her badge, they take an oath to serve, and to never betray their
integrity, their character or the public trust,” said Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. “Officer Roy Gutzman exemplifies this commitment by building trust with our community, treating people with dignity and respect, listening to what people have to say, and making fair decisions.”
Throughout his career in Burnsville Gutzman has been known for his teamwork and positive attitude.
His work as a school resource officer has been praised by school administrators.
Gutzman continued to do his job while fighting cancer.
“Officer Gutzman was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018, and has been a champion survivor since his diagnosis,” said Sgt. Dan Anderson, Gutzman’s supervisor. “He has never complained and continued to do his job at 110 percent. He leads by example and sets the tone on every shift he is present. He is someone the younger officers look up to.”
Through several surgeries and treatments, Gutzman continued his work at the school — building lasting relationships with students and staff — and took calls, helped with investigations and did licensing and administrative work while on light duty.
“While facing life-threatening personal challenges, he remained loyal to his commitment, and demonstrated his incredible character with courage, grit and resiliency,” Schwartz said.
Gutzman concluded his surgeries and treatments in November.
