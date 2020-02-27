Oboist Carrie Vecchione and bassist Rolf Erdahl of “OboeBass!” present an Americana-themed recital at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m.
Vecchione and Erdahl are the founders and continuing organizers of the LAAC’s Coffee Concert series. The couple bill themselves as “the world’s only professional oboe/bass duo.”
They have created an extensive repertoire of crossover classical music they perform around the country in concerts and educational programs. Individually they have active teaching and performing careers. Vecchione teaches at the MacPhail Center for Music, and Erdahl teaches at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Each year they perform on one of the Lakeville Coffee Concerts, usually in collaboration with other leading Twin Cities artists.
“This year we collaborate with some wonderful composers who have written really engaging and interesting music for us, often in outside-the-box concepts,” Erdahl said in a press release. “This year we’re thrilled to present a world premiere by Valerie Coleman and works of five stellar Minnesota composers.”
The program include the world premiere of Coleman’s “American Vein,” commissioned for “OboeBass!”
Washington Post music critic Anne Midgette hailed Coleman as “one of the top 35 Female Composers in Classical Music.”
This commission was made possible by the Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Program, with generous funding provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
“We were thrilled to win this national competition to commission this work,” Vecchione said. “We’ve been longtime fans of Valerie’s work as flutist and composer for the Imani Winds, and are thrilled to add a piece by her to our repertoire.”
Coleman’s five-movement piece tours America, starting with the Redwood Forests, cruises down Route 66, visits Woodstock of 1952, pays homage to the Melting Pot at the Statue of Liberty, and finishes off with “Barn Raising, Bourbon and Bluegrass.”
Also on the program is “The Many Faces of Cy DeCosse,” a piece written by six composers inspired by different artworks from DeCosse’s recent retrospective exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
“Cy DeCosse is a living-legend Minneapolis artist, photographer, ad-man, and absolute genius,” Vecchione said. “His ad work created images that stick in people’s minds, from Mr. Bubble, the Hamms Bear, and Funny Face beverages to Downy fabric softener bouncing on towels. His painterly photographs and vivid sculptures, drawings and tempera artworks are breathtaking.”
Composers Mary Ellen Childs, Randall Davidson Tim Goplerud, Steve Heitzeg, Sarah Miller and David Evan Thomas each chose an artwork that appealed to them and wrote music to match.
“Being in on the genesis and premiere of this work last summer at the MCAD exhibition opening was a once-in-a lifetime experience for us,” Erdahl said. “It was a magical experience to work with such wonderful composers and perform it in the space at MCAD in front of Cy’s brilliant and whimsical art works.”
Projected photos of the art works accompany the performance.
“OboeBass!” rounds out the program with solo and duo works by Stephen Foster, Tim Goplerud and Adrian Mann.
The concert is in a casual, cabaret setting, with audience seated at tables. The music is accompanied by complimentary refreshments and Caribou Coffee. Free street parking. Tickets are $18 and $15 (ages 60-plus/18 and under), available at the door, by phone at 952-985-4640, or online at www.lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
The Lakeville Area Arts Center is located at 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.
The Audrey Johnson companies are season sponsors for these Coffee Concerts.
In-kind support is provided by Caribou Coffee and Cornerstone Copy.
More information about Coleman is at vcolemanmusic.com. More information about “OboeBass!” is at oboebass.com and facebook.com/coffeeconcerts.
