A Dakota County organization has received a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council for a monthly concert series for seniors.

OboeBass! which includes musicans Carrie Vecchione on oboe and Rolf Erdahl on double bass, received a $9,556 grant. The group will present a “seven-part music learning series to 4 senior residences in the Twin Cities area. The programs are a mixture of lecture and performance on a variety of musical topics, designed to approximate the level of a college music appreciation course,” according to a news release.

On Jan. 28, the arts council awarded $272,988 to 28 organizations and projects the first round of its 2020 fiscal year arts learning grant program, which a result of the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Legacy Amendment, the council said.

Tags

Load comments