A Dakota County organization has received a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council for a monthly concert series for seniors.
OboeBass! which includes musicans Carrie Vecchione on oboe and Rolf Erdahl on double bass, received a $9,556 grant. The group will present a “seven-part music learning series to 4 senior residences in the Twin Cities area. The programs are a mixture of lecture and performance on a variety of musical topics, designed to approximate the level of a college music appreciation course,” according to a news release.
On Jan. 28, the arts council awarded $272,988 to 28 organizations and projects the first round of its 2020 fiscal year arts learning grant program, which a result of the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Legacy Amendment, the council said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.