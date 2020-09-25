Adam Charles Weeks, 38, of Red Wing, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Adam was born June 30, 1982 to George and Mary Weeks, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Adam’s father, George, passed away when Adam was 4 years old. Soon after, Mary and Adam relocated to Northfield, Minnesota.
Adam attended Northfield schools, and graduated with the class of 2000. During his school days, Adam’s passion was “everything Ken Griffey Jr.” and the Seattle Mariners baseball team. He has collected hats, jackets, shoes, along with his prize collection of baseball cards. Adam had a smile for everyone he encountered – young or old! He had a passionate soul – he loved people, conversation, skiing, baseball, and politics.
His political energies were quite evident, as he is currently listed as a candidate on the 2020 Minnesota State Election Ballot, running for U.S. House representative for Minnesota 2nd District, under the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Adam’s work history included an assortment of jobs, but he was happiest these past years with two quite different seasonal jobs. Most recently, during the winter months, he was manager of Mad Jax Bar & Grill at Welch Village in Welch, Minnesota. The spring, summer and fall months involved his love and talents of organic gardening. Adam was proud owner of Mississippi Hills Produce, Goodhue, Minnesota. He and his mom, Mary, grew the best organic produce in southern Minnesota. Even though it was a lot of hard physical work, this chemical free farm style was their pride and joy and offered up tremendous results. Their produce sold to CSA clientele, local restaurants and markets, and every Saturday, June through October, you would find them at the River Walk Market in Northfield. Adam was an active board member of the River Walk Market.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Weeks, grandparents, Norma and Chuck Weeks, Florence and Osmer Ryland, as well as uncles, Al Ryland, Ben Weeks, and aunt, Bev Bittmann. Adam is survived by his mom, Mary Weeks of Cannon Falls and Mike Hassig of Iowa Falls, Iowa. His aunts and uncles, Don and Peggy Ryland, Cannon Falls, Stan and Patty Ryland, Fargo, N.D., Linda Warmbold-Engle, his many special cousins and friends, and his “Farm Family” Paul and Emily Reese, Clyde, Oscar, Vivian, and Bridgette Reese. Adam would have wanted mention of his work family at Welch Village as well, as he so enjoyed these close friends.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church, 7459 Hwy 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, from 12:30-2 p.m. Immediately following the service there will be a gathering for friends and family at East Side Park, 499 Minnesota St., Cannon Falls. Memorials in Adam’s memory can be directed to St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church, 7459 Hwy 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls, MN 55009. Arrangements with Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
