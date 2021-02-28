Nystrom & Associates Ltd., one of the nation’s largest behavioral health and substance use disorder providers, is scheduled to open on March 15 its new clinic in Lakeville at 17685 Juniper Path, Suite 301.
Nystrom’s new outpatient clinic will serve all ages and offer services for psychiatry/medication management, therapy, substance use disorder treatment, dialectical behavioral therapy, adult rehabilitative mental health services and children’s therapeutic services and supports.
“We’re very excited and honored to be expanding these very important services into the Lakeville community and surrounding areas. The need for high quality behavioral health and substance use addiction services persists in Minnesota and throughout the nation, and we’re humbled to create better access and even greater convenience through our expansion. We have a phenomenal team of clinical providers and management who came together to make this possible,” said Peter Nystrom, chief commercial officer of Nystrom & Associates.
Founded in 1991, Nystrom & Associates will have 22 clinic locations throughout Minnesota and is comprised of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. They focus on helping individuals and families that are experiencing personal, emotional, marital or psychological problems.
Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and addiction services: www.nystromcounseling.com.
