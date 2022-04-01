The Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota held a celebration of Novruz 2022 on March 5 in the city of Burnsville.
Novruz is a celebration of spring, of new year, one that encourages fun, collaboration and inclusive humanity. It brings together families and is celebrated with everyone. During the holiday, hosts give away traditional Novruz sweets and feed everyone, especially anyone in need of food.
The most well-known favorites are shekerbura (hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds sugar, a sweet pie that is traditionally shaped like a half moon and represents the moon or fire); pakhlava (baklava shaped like a diamond when baked that is associated with fire or a star) and shorgoghal (our round pastry made of cinnamon, turmeric, anise and other spices, which represents the sun).
Celebrants also grow wheat grass called semeni (instead of a Christmas tree) and traditionally tie it with a red ribbon to place it in the middle of the dinner table.
This year AAM had brought together families to enjoy Novruz traditions, food, and dance. The celebration included special guest appearances: Azerbaijani Dance performance Aydan & Berkay as well as live music and song performance by honorable Mustafa Orhan Ucey M.D. Ph.D.
“We are grateful to finally gather for such celebrations post-pandemic and bring together Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian communities in Minnesota,” said organizer Gunel Rallis, of Lakeville.
During Novruz holiday, board members of Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota held a conference meeting with the mayor of Burnsville Elizabeth Kautz. The meeting was focused on introducing Azerbaijani community, the history, geography, traditions, culture of Azerbaijan as well as Novruz holiday.
Kautz said she was fascinated to learn about Azerbaijanis in Minnesota and the background. Rallis said it was a success for AAM in building the bridge of strong relationships with local leaders to promote Azerbaijani community in Minnesota.
