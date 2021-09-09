Notes: Jordyn Clark memorial run is Saturday

Eagan grad played for two state championship soccer teams
More than 300 runners, spectators and sponsors are expected to attend the inaugural Jordyn Clark Memorial 5K and 1-Mile at 9 a.m. Saturday at Eagan Community Center.
Clark, a goalkeeper for Eagan High School’s state championship girls soccer teams in 2014 and 2015, died Jan. 12, 2021, at age 23. Since her death, her family has established the Jordyn Clark Foundation, which is working to end suicide by removing stigmas tied to mental health and wellness. The foundation also provides scholarships to young athletes in the metro area.
In addition to the two road races, Saturday’s events include a silent auction, live music, a wine pull, games for children, and refreshments. Custom merchandise also will be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Jordyn Clark Foundation. Registration remains open at raceroster.com. For more information about the foundation, visit jordynclark.org.
Clark was in goal for Eagan’s 1-0 victory over Eden Prairie in the 2014 state Class AA girls soccer championship game at St. Cloud State University. She was a team captain for the Wildcats in 2015, when they repeated as state champions.
After graduating from Eagan she moved on to Concordia University, St. Paul, where in 2019 she led the Golden Bears to their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Central Region Tournament. She holds the school’s career records for wins and shutouts, is second all-time in goals-against average and third in games played. She was Concordia’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2019-20.
Clark majored in psychology and was working in a related field in the Twin Cities. She also was a youth soccer coach and was director of goalkeeping for Park Valley United Soccer Club, which serves St. Louis Park and Golden Valley.
SSC girls soccer
Conference play in South Suburban Conference boys and girls soccer will start this week.
Two SSC girls team are ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A: Rosemount (second) and Lakeville North (eighth). Both teams have played No. 3-ranked Stillwater, with Rosemount defeating the Ponies 3-1 on Aug. 31 and Stillwater defeating North 2-1 on Sept. 3. Lakeville North and Rosemount are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Rosemount.
Going into Thursday's games, Rosemount (5-0) was the only SSC girls soccer team that had yet to lose.
Eagan, which defeated Rosemount 1-0 in the 2020 Section 3AA championship game, started 1-2 in its non-conference schedule and plays host to Rosemount at 5 p.m. Thursday. Lakeville South, which won the Section 1AA championship last year, was 0-1-1 in its first two non-conference games.
Lakeville South’s boys are ninth in this week’s state coaches association Class 3A rankings. The Cougars opened their non-conference schedule with 3-2 victories over Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Owatonna and as of Wednesday were the only undefeated boys team in the SSC. South opens conference play at home against Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Eastview’s boys (1-1-2) aren’t in the top 10 this week but were in the “receiving votes” category after the Lightning played to ties with fifth-ranked Minneapolis Washburn and seventh-ranked Stillwater. The Lightning play Apple Valley in their conference opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Johnny Cake Ridge Park.
Lakeville North, which was 12-0-2 last season and won the Section 3AA championship, are 0-1-1 so far this season, including a scoreless tie against Farmington on Wednesday. The Panthers will play in a tournament in Wisconsin Dells this weekend.
The Minnesota State High School League approved expanding boys and girls soccer to three classes, starting this season. All 10 South Suburban Conference schools were assigned to Class 3A.
