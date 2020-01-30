To the editor:
I completely agree with the ECM Editorial (Friday, Jan. 17) that the new Minnesota presidential primary law was badly considered and almost reads like another attempt at voter suppression by one of the major political parties. As an Independent, I never attended a caucus because of the personal identification issue, and because I wasn’t aware of any that weren’t Republican or Democrat. This law just compounds that privacy issue by publishing a ballot choice to any political organization that asks for it. As an Independent I would have liked to lend my support to our Minnesota candidate, or even would have voted for one of the other Republican candidates. (Oops, they didn’t allow any – voter choice suppression by a party.) So, yes, I will forfeit my right to vote in this primary until the law is changed.
Grayme Bartuli
Rosemount
