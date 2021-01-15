As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Northfield Hospital + Clinics is working in coordination with Minnesota Department of Health plus regional and local Public Health to help vaccinate people in the first phase (Phase 1A) of the state’s priority list. Phase 1A includes workers in long-term care facilities, dental offices, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health settings, correctional settings and group homes.
MDH is providing more flexibility for hospitals and health care systems to use all available doses as quickly as possible, offering available doses to individuals most at need for protection, including those over 65. MDH’s position follows significant changes earlier this week in federal guidance on vaccine distribution.
NH+C does not have doses available for individuals over 65 at this time. It will make vaccine available when it has it. NH+C does not have a waitlist for vaccines. People are instructed not to call or plan a vaccine visit.
Minnesota relies on the federal government to provide vaccine. The state is urging the federal government to provide more vaccine immediately.
“It will be some time before the federal government provides our state with enough vaccine to cover all those currently eligible,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement. “The reality is that we have far more Minnesotans wanting the vaccine than we have doses available from the federal government. … Now we desperately need the federal government to step up and provide us with more vaccine.”
The state and federal government drive the vaccine delivery process and timeline. Vaccine rollout is happening differently in different states based on federal guidelines that each state adapts based on capacity and supplies in that state.
Minnesota’s vaccine rollout plans will continue to evolve. Updates are at mn.gov/covid19.
Learn more about COVID vaccines on NH+C’s website: bit.ly/nhc-covid19vaccine.
