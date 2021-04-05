Vaccine waitlist available in five languages
Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ COVID-19 vaccine waitlist is now available in Somali and Mandarin, plus Spanish, Vietnamese and English.
People 16 and older are encouraged to join the waitlist. Find links for each language at bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine,
Northfield Hospital + Clinics is focused on vaccinating people age 44-64 with health conditions and essential workers, then people 16-plus with health conditions prioritized by the state. NH+C will expand soon to all people 50 and older, then to broader scheduling for everyone 16-plus, according to an April 2 release.
NH+C will continue to offer appointments in order of risk factors: age, health conditions, essential workers. After joining the waitlist, people will receive communication from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. NH+C will work with people in its service area, then expand when possible.
NH+C also works with Public Health and local employers to vaccinate prioritized essential workers.
It is serving many groups at the same time, through different channels and follows MDH prioritizations, with the overall goal of widespread vaccination as quickly, efficiently and fairly as possible with the vaccine and staff capacity at any given time.
Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee an appointment. People are encouraged to seek other options. Register at Minnesota’s Vaccine Connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.
