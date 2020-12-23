Vaccination begins for health care workers; no timeline set for general public
Northfield Hospital + Clinics has expanded COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants a test. That includes individuals who have no symptoms and no known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
As community spread increases and the virus spreads through people who have no symptoms, wider testing helps identify asymptomatic carriers.
Meanwhile, there is no plan or timeline yet for vaccinating the general public against COVID-19. It is expected to take until February or March to vaccinate health care workers and nursing home residents across the U.S. before beginning general vaccinations. The federal and state governments will drive this process. NH+C said it will share information as best it can as the situation develops.
COVID-19 testing is done by appointment; and people can call a clinic to schedule. People with no symptoms can schedule a test-only appointment. Patients can also see a provider if they choose; and should indicate this when making an appointment. Patients who choose to test-only and then later develop symptoms can make a follow-up appointment with a provider.
The amount of time it takes to get results varies, based on lab capacity. Testing availability may change based on supplies and clinic capacity.
Those who test positive should quarantine for at least 10 days and monitor for symptoms. Infection could develop at any time during the quarantine period. Those who develop symptoms should isolate until symptoms are better – at least 10 days until symptoms began – and fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine. See Minnesota Department of Health’s website for the most recent recommendations.
Those who test is positive will not be retested for 90 days, whether one develops symptoms or not.
Medicare, MN Medicaid and most major insurance companies have announced that this test will be covered, and the patient will not incur the expense. Insurance will be billed for patients who have insurance coverage at the time of testing. If a patient does not have coverage at the time of testing, NH+C will try to seek reimbursement through government funding before billing the patient.
For more information on COVID care through NH+C: bit.ly/nhc-covid19.
