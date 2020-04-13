Northfield Hospital + Clinics said on Thursday that it is initiating temporary leaves of absence for some staff and salary cuts for senior staff to manage financial losses brought on by COVID-19 preparation.
Northfield Hospital, which is located just beyond Dakota County's southern border, and its clinics, which include Lakeville and Farmington locations, is losing about $1 million per week, between lost revenue of normal operations, and costs of preparation for COVID-19. This money comes from financial reserves NH+C has built up over decades.
Temporary leaves of absence began April 12 and will affect most departments. At the same time, senior staff and directors have taken a 10 percent salary cut, effective April 8.
The leaves of absence and salary cuts will be reevaluated at the end of May.
“Like many other medical centers, we are committed to the mission of protecting our community, but at the same time we need to be mindful of the financial realities,” said NH+C CEO Steve Underdahl. “I am heartsick to take this action at a moment when NH+C’s team has made heroic efforts to get us ready for the COVID-19 impact. It is our intention to call people back to work as soon as possible.”
NH+C is working with state and federal government officials to advocate that hospitals and health care workers need to be at the top of the list for funding support in COVID-19 relief.
