Northfield Hospital + Clinics is expanding COVID-19 vaccination to people 50 and older without health conditions. It is currently contacting people 53 and older on its waitlist, according to a release Thursday.
It continues to prioritize people with health conditions and essential workers, based on state guidance.
It continues to offer appointments in order of risk factors: age, health conditions, essential workers. People can join the waitlist, and wait to hear from NH+C. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. NH+C will focus on its service area, then expand when possible.
It will expand when it can to broader scheduling for everyone 16-plus.
People 16 and older are encouraged to join NH+C’s waitlist. The waitlist is available in Spanish, Somali, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and English. Find links for each language at bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine.
NH+C also works with Public Health and local employers to vaccinate prioritized essential workers.
It is serving many groups at the same time, through different channels. It follows MDH prioritizations, with the overall goal of widespread vaccination as quickly, efficiently and fairly as possible with the vaccine and staff capacity at any given time.
Joining the waitlist doesn’t guarantee an appointment. NH+C encourages people to seek other options, too. Register at Minnesota’s Vaccine Connector at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.