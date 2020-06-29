Northfield Hospital + Clinics is allowing some visitors to the hospital and clinics as part of adjusting its COVID-19 restrictions. This expansion may be reversed if there’s an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
The Long Term Care Center is not allowing visitors. Full restrictions continue for the Long Term Care Center to protect residents from possible exposure to coronavirus. Skilled nursing facilities are regulated separately from hospitals, with different requirements.
To reduce possible patient and staff exposure, NH+C limits visitor access to specific conditions:
All visitors will be screened, including temperature. Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.
All visitors must wear a face mask. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed into the facility.
No visitors under age 18.
Visitors are not allowed for patients who have or may have COVID-19.
Visitors must stay in the patient room.
Masks must be worn any time NH+C staff are in the patient room.
Visitor rules are specific by department.
Hospital patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for the entire hospital stay. One visit per day; no overnight stays. Hospital visiting hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Children in the hospital may have two visitors – parents (or legal guardians). One may stay overnight.
Patients with disabilities may have one designated support person who may stay overnight.
Birth Center patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for the entire stay. This visitor is encouraged to stay overnight. The Birth Center also permits one doula/labor support person for the labor, and for two hours after delivery.
Outpatient surgical patients may have one visitor wait in the car. Staff will notify the visitor at discharge time to pick the patient up and review discharge instructions outside the hospital.
Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents (or legal guardians) during their stay.
Emergency Department patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for the entire stay. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their stay. Visitors must stay in the patient room, and are not allowed to reenter the Emergency Department after leaving.
Clinic patients and hospital outpatients may have one visitor during appointments. This includes primary care clinics and the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Breast Care Center, and Lab. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their appointment.
Hospital visitors may bring in packages and flowers.
NH+C will accept flower deliveries for hospital patients. No deliveries are allowed for the Long Term Care Center.
Visitor restrictions may be tightened up again if there’s an increase in COVID cases in the community.
