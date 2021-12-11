Northfield Hospital accepting donations of crutches Dec 11, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There’s a shortage of crutches in the U.S., due to a lagging supply of aluminum to build them, and Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ supply is running low.Those who have gently used crutches can donate them for patients to use.Only aluminum crutches in good condition will be accepted.Donations may be dropped off at Northfield Hospital’s main entrance (weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m.) or Emergency Department entrance anytime. The hospital is at 2000 North Ave. in Northfield.NH+C will clean and sanitize the crutches and get them to patients who need them. Crutches are given free to patients. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eagan High Theatre brings live theatre back with Matilda the Musical Farmington City Council Member Joy Pearson resigns from seat Update: President Biden touts Dakota County Technical College’s educational outcomes My Salon Suite construction underway in Apple Valley Burnsville's Destiny Christian Church moving to Apple Valley E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 10, 2021 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 10, 2021 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 10, 2021 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
