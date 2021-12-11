There’s a shortage of crutches in the U.S., due to a lagging supply of aluminum to build them, and Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ supply is running low.

Those who have gently used crutches can donate them for patients to use.

Only aluminum crutches in good condition will be accepted.

Donations may be dropped off at Northfield Hospital’s main entrance (weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m.) or Emergency Department entrance anytime. The hospital is at 2000 North Ave. in Northfield.

NH+C will clean and sanitize the crutches and get them to patients who need them. Crutches are given free to patients.

