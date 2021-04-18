This summer Northern Star is offering week long (Monday-Friday) day camp for all youth kindergarten through eighth-grade at four camp locations around the Twin Cities.
Each day will be filled with activities such as swimming, hiking, climbing, archery, STEM activities, outdoor skills, crafts and more (activities may vary by site).
All of the activities will be age appropriate and guided by trained and enthusiastic staff. At all programs all CDC and Minnesota Department of Health Guidelines are followed including social distancing, face coverings, and smaller group sizes.
Northern Star is excited for all youth to have a chance to reconnect at camp in a fun and safe way.
Locations and dates are at Base Camp (St. Paul) June 21-25, July 12-16, Aug. 16-20, Aug. 23-27, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Kiwanis Camp (Marine on St. Croix) June 7-11, Aug. 16-20, Phillippo Camp (Cannon Falls) June 21-25, July 5-9, July 26-30, and Rum River Camp (Ramsey) Aug. 23-27.
For additional information or to register, go to camp.northernstar.org/ddc.
