Sons of Norway Norsota Lodge invites community members to hear Nordivas, a Norwegian folk music group, perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Heritage Lutheran Church, 13401 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.

There will be a freewill offering and refreshments served after the program.

For more information about the lodge and the program email Nancy Enstad rmenstad@gmail.com.

