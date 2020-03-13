Chris Norbury, author of mystery and suspense thrillers “Straight River” and “Castle Danger,” will be the featured artist during the March Meet the Author program Thursday, March 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.
“Straight River” is the prequel to the award-winning thriller “Castle Danger,” which takes place during the emotional and financial aftermath of the Great Recession.
In the book, professional musician Matt Lanier returns to his hometown of Straight River, Minnesota, after his estranged father dies in a farming accident. While he’s settling his father’s estate, an old family friend and neighbor asks Matt for help. Her husband’s recent death was ruled a suicide. She insists it wasn’t. If she can’t disprove that ruling, she’ll lose her farm.
The free program is organized by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.
For more information, contact Keith Reed, 651-261-1954.
