The Dakota Child and Family Clinic, 2530 Horizon Drive, Burnsville, is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Testing is open to everyone, regardless of age or where they live. People need not have symptoms, insurance or identification.
A nose swab viral test is administered by professional medical staff. Antibody blood tests are not available.
Appointments are required. If you don’t have a vehicle, a walk up space will be available.
The clinic is open three days a week: Wednesdays 3–7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment, call 612-223-8838. The clinic will help callers find a day and time that works best for them and will ask for a name and phone number to confirm the appointment.
Testing is one of the best ways to control the spread of COVID-19. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who has been around someone with symptoms should be tested.
People in vehicles will not have to leave them to be tested. Enter the drive-thru by turning onto Horizon Drive from Cliff Road, by El Loro restaurant.
When you arrive, you’ll be asked to confirm your appointment by providing your name. If you have an insurance card, you’ll be asked for it. Insurance is not required for a test.
The test involves a short nose swab that looks like a Q-tip. It’s put in the nose and left there for 10 seconds. The swab will feel awkward and might cause sneezing, but is not painful.
People taking the test should receive their results in four to seven days. The wait time may be longer depending on the number of tests that are conducted daily around the state.
If your test shows that you do not have COVID-19, you will receive an email, text or phone call as soon as results are available. If your test shows that you have COVID-19, a team member will call to discuss what next steps you should take to keep yourself and loved ones safe.
For more information, call 612-223-8838.
Formed and governed by patients and families, Dakota Child and Family Clinic is a nonprofit nurse practioner clinic dedicated to promoting health in Dakota County and surrounding areas.
