Dakota County is seeking nominations for the annual Public Health Achievement Awards.
The awards will be presented before the Dakota County Board of Commissioners April 7 in continued celebration of National Public Health Week. The awards recognize contributions of Dakota County residents who devote their time, energy and talent in their communities to improve health.
Community health leaders are recognized in three categories: youth, individual and community group (coalition, partnership or organization).
Winners are selected based on their leadership, contribution to solutions to public health problems, collaboration, advocacy, role modeling, and evidence of impact.
Nominations must be submitted by Wednesday, March 4. For a nomination form and instructions on how to submit it, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search achievement award, or call 651-554-6100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.