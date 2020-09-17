To the editor:
The DFL House Caucus recently canceled a planned fundraiser with DFL-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House, John Thompson. A few weeks ago Thompson was the speaker at a protest in Hugo in front of the house of Minneapolis police officer Bob Kroll and his newscaster wife. The protesters at this event took sticks to a pinata that looked like Kroll’s wife and the DFL’s John Thompson threatened to burn the city of Hugo down. He also taught the neighborhood kids some new words as he ranted into the loudspeaker.
It took a lot of complaining for the DFL to cancel this fundraiser. It makes you wonder if they have a problem with John Thompson’s dangerous behavior at the protest. It’s no secret that the Democrats locally and nationally have given tacit approval to the violent protests that are ravaging America’s cities. I want none of that. I’m voting Republican.
Richard Weller
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.