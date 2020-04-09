To the editor:
Mel Henshel’s diatribe about the “tyrannical” stay at home order from Gov. Tim Walz was an “interesting” read until he likened himself and others as suffering like slaves. I would encourage Mr. Henschel and any others that read his comments to research what slavery in America was really like.
James Halvorson
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.