Kelly Lake Broomball team out of Apple Valley, currently ranked No. 1 in the country, won the inaugural United States Broomball Association (USBA) tournament in the men’s open division. The tournanment was played at the “ROC” in St. Louis Park from March 4-7. More information is at usbabroomball.org.
