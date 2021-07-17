Want to get some steps in and help end hunger, one step at a time?
Those who do should save the date, form a team, bring the family and participate in the ninth annual South of the River CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 10, to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger both locally and globally.
Faith communities, youth groups, businesses and civic organizations are urged to get involved in this family friendly event. The funds raised will support the global mission of Church World Service and local hunger relief efforts as 25% of the proceeds will go to the Second Harvest Heartland. Non-perishable food donations will also be collected for the Rosemount Family Resource Center. This walk has already raised over $120,000 to fight hunger. The event aims to make sure no child goes to bed hungry.
Sign up and donate funds for the walk at the South of the River CROP Hunger Walk website events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/burnsvillemn or Facebook page.
Registration and a short program will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, 14401 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. The walkers step off at 2 p.m., and there will be fresh Swedish apple pies to sample and purchase.
