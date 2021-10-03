Fifty-two years ago, the first CROP Hunger Walk participants walked 20 miles in solidarity with an average woman’s daily journey for clean water in impoverished parts of the world. In 2021, the event continues to attract walkers to ensure people worldwide have access to nutritious, sustainable food sources.
The ninth annual South of the River CROP Hunger Walk will be Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, 14401 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley.
CROP Hunger Walks support local and global programs that work with communities for immediate relief and long-lasting solutions to hunger and poverty. Three-fourths of the funds raised from the South of the River CROP Hunger walk goes toward creating sustainable futures for global neighbors and the other 25% goes to Second Harvest Heartland which supplies food shelves and food sources in the local area and much of Minnesota.
In 2020, more Minnesotans visited food shelves than any year on record and the need has been just as great in 2021. Around the world, hunger is on the rise after steadily declining for a decade, now affecting 9.9% of people globally. Due to a crisis driven largely by conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 14 million children worldwide under the age of 5 suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Only 25% of these acutely malnourished children have access to lifesaving treatment.
CROP Hunger Walks are part of Church World Service, an organization with over 70 years’ experience in disaster relief and sustainable development, and a founding partner with ACT Alliance, a coalition of more than 130 churches and church-based humanitarian organizations working together in humanitarian assistance and development around the world.
People are invited to join the walk to help neighbors near and far who are struggling with the challenges of disease, disaster and displacement that leave people hungry. To participate, donate or sponsor a walker or team, log onto events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/burnsvillemn.
Donations will be accepted through the end of October.
This is a family-friendly, 3-mile round trip walk, with activities for the whole family at the park half-way. Walkers can turn back at any point to make it a shorter walk. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Check in starts at 1:30 p.m., when there will be samples of free, homemade apple pie and live music. Non-perishable food items will be collected to support the Rosemount Family Resource Center.
Masks will be required at the gathering and for access to the building for restrooms. Masks will be optional on the walk.
For more information, contact Denise at dlewis9476@comcast.net or Paula at atpnordhem@yahoo.com. Information also is available on Facebook at Twin Cities South of the River CROP Walk, facebook.com/TwinCitiesSouthOfTheRiverCropWalk.
