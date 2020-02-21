Bowling for Brains will host its ninth annual inspiring, fun-for-all, bowling and fundraising event, Sunday, April 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowlero Lakeville, 11129 162nd St. W.
The Bowling for Brains mission is to build community and honor all in the Twin Cities affected by a brain tumor; including those diagnosed with a brain tumor, caring for someone with a brain tumor, or remembering those who battled a brain tumor and to raise funds for brain tumor patient care and research. All proceeds benefit the American Brain Tumor Association and the Givens Brain Tumor Center at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
“The strange and frustrating thing about brain tumors, malignant and begin, are that they can strike anyone, at any time, at any age, and there are no reasons or precautions,” said founder and brain tumor survivor Stacy Zwerdling. “More needs to be done.”
Zwerdling fought her own battle in 2009 after the birth of her son. She suffered from throbbing pressure in her head, which turned out to be the effects of an extremely large brain tumor intertwined with her cerebellum. She was told it needed to be removed and that her mobility would suffer to the point of disability.
Zwerdling was fortunate and recovered with no problems or disabilities.
This miracle stirred the desire to start Bowling for Brains.
This movement started small nine years ago with Zwerdling’s support group bowling and collecting dollars for the ABTA.
The 2020 event is expected to pack 500-plus people in one space and is a certified nonprofit, run by a board of volunteers.
To date, it has raised more than $160,000 and is on target to raise another $40,000 more this year.
Bowling for Brains will continue fundraising until a brain tumor cure is found while keeping ticket prices low so people of all incomes can attend.
More information about registering for or donating to the event is at http://bowlingforbrainsmn.org.
Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with a social hour and silent auction opening. Bowling begins at 11:30 a.m.
The event also includes food, Faces of Gray and honoree booth, game room, arcade and laser tag.
At 1:45 p.m., there will be a Heads and Tails game, awards, prizes and closing ceremony.
A team of eight can register for $220 (until March 8; $260 after).
Individual tickets are $30 (until March 8; $35 after) for adults. An adult non-bowling ticket is $22 (until March 8; $25 after).
Children 10 and under tickets are $22 (until March 8, $25 after). A youth non-bowling ticket is $15
Children 3 and under are admitted free.
All donations are tax-deductible.
