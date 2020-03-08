Nine area students have been nominated for admission to U.S. Service Academies.
They are U.S. Air Force Academy – Mason Dahlager, Regan Hansen, Noah Kipp and Mark Mosser; U.S. Military Academy – Seth Goodreau and Anthony Haider; U.S. Merchant Marine and Military Academies – Darby O’Neil and Zachary Upham; and U.S. Naval Academy – Joseph Motzel.
If chosen for an appointment by the academy, they would join their Service Academy class of 2024 and would enter this summer.
Sen. Tina Smith said she was honored to nominate the students.
“Each year, I nominate several talented young Minnesotans to our nation’s military academies because of their strong character, academic and athletic achievements, and demonstrated leadership ability,” she said. “I have no doubt that they have the ability to excel at our U.S. Service Academies and become a successful future leader in our nation’s military.”
Dahlager, a Burnsville resident, currently attends Lakeville South High School. He is a member of the Lakeville South football team and coaches fourth-grade soccer.
Kipp, an Eagan resident, attends Eagan High School. He is a member of the football and wrestling teams. He is also president of the Armed Forces Education Club and a member of the National Honor Society.
Motzel, an Eagan resident, graduated from Saint Thomas Academy in 2019. He was a member of the football, Nordic ski, and track and field teams. He is a four-year Navy ROTC Scholarship recipient and was awarded the Reserve Officer Association Award. Motzel attends the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
Goodreau, a Farmington resident, attends Farmington High School. He is on the football team and is captain of the wrestling team. He is a Student Council member and a member of the National Honor Society.
O’Neil, a Farmington resident, attends Eastview High School. She is a member of the Nordic ski team, and is captain of the cross country and lacrosse teams. She is also a member of Student Council and the National Honor Society.
Haider, a Lakeville resident, attends Lakeville North High School. He is captain of the tennis, hockey, and table tennis teams in 2019-2020. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Mosser, a Lakeville resident, attends Lakeville South High School. He is a member of the football, volleyball, and track and field teams. Mosser is also an Eagle Scout.
Upham, a Lakeville resident, attends Lakeville North High School. He is captain of the swim team and a member of the National Honor Society.
Hansen, a Rosemount resident, currently attends Rosemount High School. She is captain of the Nordic ski team and a member of the lacrosse team. She is also a Student Council member and a National Honor Society member.
The students were nominated by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota. The individual service academies make the final admission decisions and begin notifying nominees of their status in February.
