Nick Francis has been selected to be Apple Valley’s next police chief, city officials announced March 15.
He will succeed Chief Jon Rechtzigel who is retiring effective March 31 after working with the department since 1987.
After Rechtzigel announced his retirement plans, the city decided to pursue an internal hiring process to find his replacement. Francis and one other candidate, Apple ValleyPolice Capt. Greg Dahlstrom, were interviewed by the Apple Valley City Council on March 10.
The City Council is expected to formally approve Francis’ appointment to chief during its March 24 meeting. If approved, Francis would then assume the duties of police chief effective April 1, a news release said.
Francis has over 20 years of law enforcement experience with Apple Valley. He began his career in 2000 as a patrol officer for the city. He was then promoted to sergeant in 2006 and to captain in 2015.
“Chief Francis is a proven leader and he is committed to keeping Apple Valley a safe community” City Administrator Tom Lawell said in a statement. “His years of experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement have prepared him well to lead our police department and serve our growing community.”
Francis holds a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement from Mankato State University and a master of arts degree in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Leadership Academy and holds an emergency management certificate from the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He also works as an adjunct instructor at Concordia University.
