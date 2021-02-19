Northfield Hospital + Clinics does not have COVID vaccine available for first doses after Tuesday, Feb. 23, the hospital reported today. NH+C is not scheduling new appointments at this time. NH+C will notify residents when vaccine is available for first doses.
Those who have an appointment scheduled for second dose, doses have been set aside. People are being instructed to keep their second dose appointment.
All appointments are filled for Friday, Feb. 19; Saturday, Feb. 20; and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
When vaccine is available again, appointments will be offered in order of age (oldest first). The number of appointments will depend on the amount of vaccine available. People must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. People are instructed not to call the hospitals or clinics about vaccines.
It’s wise to look for other vaccine options. MDH lists options at mn.gov/covid19. Register there for Minnesota’s new Vaccine Connector. Complete the online form to find out out when, where, and how to get your COVID vaccine when it’s available.
NH+C’s goal is to vaccinate people in our community as efficiently as possible when we have vaccine available. NH+C is committed to serving all members of our community.
