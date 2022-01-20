Northfield Hospital + Clinics has tightened visitor restrictions as cases of COVID-19 increase dramatically as of Jan. 14, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Hospital adult patients are not allowed any visitors at this time. Compassionate exemption may be made for a patient at end of life.
Children in the hospital may have one parent/guardian who may stay overnight. It must be the same visitor for the length of hospital stay.
Hospital patients with disability or dementia may have one designated support person who may stay overnight. It must be the same visitor for the length of hospital stay, if possible.
Birth Center patients may have one consistent adult support person – the same person for the entire stay. This support person will stay the entire time in the patient room. Patients may choose their partner or a doula, but not both.
Outpatient surgery and endoscopy patients are not allowed visitors. Children having outpatient surgery may have one parent/guardian during their stay. Patients with disability or dementia may have one designated support person.
Emergency Department adult patients are not allowed any visitors. Children may have one parent/guardian. Patients with disability or dementia may have one designated support person.
Outpatients in hospital departments are not allowed any visitors. This includes the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Wound Healing Center, Breast Care Center, Lactation, and Lab. Children may have one parent/guardian during their appointment. Patients with disability or dementia may have one designated support person.
In clinics:
Adult clinic patients may not have visitors
Pediatric patients may have one parent/guardian (no siblings)
People with disability or dementia may have one support person
Pregnant patients may have one support person for specific appointments. Talk with a care team when scheduling
In all departments:
Visitors with any COVID-19 symptom are not allowed.
No visitors under age 18.
All visitors will be screened, including temperature. Those who show any symptom of COVID will not be allowed to enter.
All visitors must wear a medical mask and keep 6 feet distance from others. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed into the facility.
Visitors are not allowed for patients who have or may have COVID. Compassionate exemption may be made for a patient at end of life.
Visitors must stay in the patient room.
Masks must be worn any time NH+C staff are in the patient room.
Visitor restrictions may be loosened if there’s a decrease in COVID cases in the community. Visitor policies are based on the COVID positivity rate in Dakota County.
Systemwide precautions continue at all NH+C locations to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to care for all patients safely.
