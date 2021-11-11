Northfield Hospital + Clinics is starting to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.

To access NH+C’s waitlist for children 5-11, go online to northfieldhospital.org/covid-19-vaccine.

NH+C’s will contact people on the waitlist via phone or text to schedule an appointment. Patients must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. There is no need to call NH+C until one is contacted.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized in a pediatric dose for children ages 5-11; the CDC recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for all children 5 and older. CDC issued its recommendations on Nov. 2.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all eligible children age 5 and older should get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can. Learn more at healthychildren.org.

COVID vaccination at NH+C takes place in the Northfield Clinic, with a pediatrician on site. NH+C will schedule the first and second appointment, three weeks apart. Sibling appointments will be scheduled at the same time.

Capacity is limited. NH+C encourages patients to seek other options too. The state’s “Vax for Kids” webpage is searchable by ZIP code at mn.gov/vaxforkids.

Rice County Public Health also lists options at co.rice.mn.us/528/GET-VACCINATED-COVID-19.

COVID vaccination is free. There is no out-of-pocket cost. There may be a charge for getting the shot, to cover administration costs for the clinic. This will be billed to insurance.

