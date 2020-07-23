Walk-in care available; evening appointments for respiratory care
Northfield Hospital + Clinics reopened Lakeville Clinic Urgent Care on Monday, July 20, providing walk-in care for non-respiratory conditions.
Urgent Care is open weekdays, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are available for respiratory conditions, weekday evenings 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call the clinic for appointments at 952-469-0500.
Urgent Care at 9974 214th St. W. at Jacquard Avenue near Lakeville South High School.
The Lakeville Clinic also offers video visits – a face-to-face appointment with a provider, using a mobile device or computer.
All NH+C clinics, including Urgent Care, take precautions to care for all patients safely:
All patients are screened before appointments. This happens over the phone (at time of scheduling) and in person (during check-in). Temperatures are taken at check-in.
All patients are required to wear a mask. Those who do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Staff wear personal protective equipment and are screened before working.
Clinic patients may have one visitor during appointments. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their appointment. No siblings allowed.
In the lobby and waiting room, check-in lines are 6 feet apart, as well as chairs in the lobby. The number of people in waiting rooms is monitored.
The Respiratory Clinic is a separate space for patients with respiratory symptoms.
More about taking care of one’s health during COVID-19 is at https://bit.ly/nhc-care-during-covid.
