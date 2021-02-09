Northfield Hospital + Clinics is contacting patients 75-plus to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Supply is very limited. Appointments are being offered in order of age. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available. People must hear from NH+C before scheduling an appointment. People are urged not to call.
NH+C vaccinated more than 400 people age 80 and older Saturday, Feb. 6. NH+C vaccinated patients 75 and older, plus health care workers, Tuesday, Feb. 9. NH+C was slated to vaccinate teachers and school staff on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in partnership with Rice County Public Health and school districts.
Current patients of NH+C clinics are contacted in order of age (oldest first). The number of patients contacted depends on how much vaccine is available. The hospital is contacting patients by phone and text. Current patients do not need to contact the hospital to get on the list.
Current patients of Allina Clinic in Northfield who have been Northfield Hospital patients are contacted in order of age (oldest first) based on Allina criteria. Allina contacts its eligible patients by phone call or email with further instructions. All Allina patients continue to be eligible for randomized vaccinations at Allina’s own vaccination hubs.
Those who are not NH+C or Allina patients and are 65 or older and live in NH+C’s service area may sign up on a waitlist. Fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist Form at northfieldhospital.org for an invitation when vaccine is available. Appointments will be offered in order of age (oldest first). The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine available.
Those who are contacted a spouse is also eligible, and appointments will be scheduled for both at the same time.
Those who are contacted will be given a phone number to call to schedule an appointment. It’s important to call as soon as possible, because limited slots are available.
NH+C’s goal is to vaccinate people as efficiently as possible with the limited vaccine available.
People can seek other options for vaccine at mn.gov/covid19. It’s a good idea to try to get the vaccine through more than one organization.
Learn more about COVID vaccines here: bit.ly/nhc-COVIDvaccine.
