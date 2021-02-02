Northfield Hospital + Clinics is beginning to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments and will continue in the coming weeks as vaccine supply becomes available.
On Feb. 6, NH+C will begin vaccination appointments for individuals age 80 and older. The number of appointments depends on the amount of vaccine it has available.
Current patients of NH+C clinics will be contacted in order of age (oldest first). The number of patients it contacts will depend on how much vaccine is available. It will contact patients by phone call and text. Current patients do not need to contact the hospital to get on this list.
Current patients of Allina Clinic in Northfield who have been Northfield Hospital patients will be contacted in order of age (oldest first) based on Allina criteria. Allina will contact its eligible patients by phone call or email with further instructions. All Allina patients continue to be eligible for randomized vaccinations at Allina’s four hubs.
Those who are not NH+C patients or Allina patients and live in NH+C’s service area and meet age and other criteria will have an option to sign up on a waitlist based on age. NH+C will have an online form for people to join the list for an invitation when vaccine is available. As soon as it can post the form on its website securely (to protect the website and patient information), it will announce it through local media, social media and at northfieldhospital.org.
NH+C’s goal is to vaccinate people as efficiently as possible with the limited vaccine at this time.
NH+C encourages people to seek other options for vaccine. See options at mn.gov/covid19. It’s a good idea to try to get the vaccine through more than one organization, as it is unknown how much or how frequently vaccines will be received.
Watch for updates on NH+C’s website: bit.ly/nhc-covid-vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.