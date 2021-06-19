After taking 2nd in state, planning for 2022 already underway
To hear Patrick Crandall tell it, Lakeville South’s 2022 girls lacrosse season started approximately 10 seconds after they received the runner-up trophy from the 2021 state tournament.
That’s because the Cougars, after being ranked in the top three of the state most of the season and ultimately reaching the championship game, know expectations probably will be raised next year. And they say they welcome it.
The Cougars’ season ended with a 15-7 loss to Prior Lake in the state final Friday at Stillwater High School. Although they were proud of their accomplishments during the regular season and postseason, there also was a sense of been there, done that.
“South has gone before (finishing second at state in 2015) and we don’t want to get second again,” goalie Lindsay Wirfs said after the Cougars defeated Rosemount 10-9 in a semifinal game Thursday. “We want to get first. We’re going to try all the things possible to get there.”
Lakeville South finished 16-2 with the losses coming to South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake, which won a second consecutive state championship.
For a young Cougars roster (the team has four seniors), getting to the state final has its benefits even if they didn’t win.
“This is a good experience, to come out here, feel the pressure, and now they know next year what they want,” Crandall said. “They know what’s going to drive them for next year.”
The Cougars don’t have a problem with shifting their focus to the 2022 season because, as Crandall said, “next season starts today. They’re ready, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Lakeville South opened the state tournament with a 10-7 victory over Hill-Murray, followed by the semifinal win against Rosemount. Emily Moes, Lauren Sheets and Brielle Fannin each scored twice against Hill-Murray.
South and Rosemount were tied 8-8 with less than nine minutes remaining, but goals by Tori Tschida and Sivanna O’Brien put the Cougars ahead to stay.
That sent them to the final against Prior Lake, which rallied to defeat South 13-9 in a regular-season game that clinched the conference championship for the Lakers. Mackenzie Crouse, Sheets and Tschida scored in the first 8 minutes, 5 seconds as South took a 3-1 lead.
But Prior Lake is capable of striking quickly and with precision, and the Lakers scored the final eight goals of the first half. The Cougars were never really in the game after that.
“We came out firing, and that’s the kind of lacrosse I anticipate us playing next year, too,” Crandall said. “But we’re a young team and we’re still trying to figure out how to recover from something like (Prior Lake’s run), and we’re going to learn from this game.”
Wirfs, who will play goalie at the U.S. Naval Academy after she graduates from Lakeville South in June 2022, said the Cougars made major strides this year toward being a complete team.
“We’ve definitely been focusing a lot more on our defense this year,” said Wirfs, who added the Cougars worked with a new defensive coach this season. “In the past we’ve focused on offense. It’s really helped us as we’ve gone to state.
“I kind of see myself as the backbone of the defense, directing them and telling them where to go. Helping them, calling the cutters. We work well as a group and back each other up, no matter what.”
Crouse, Ellie Hilliard, Callie McDonald and Morgan Maiden are the seniors on the South roster. Next year’s returnees include two 75-goal scorers, Sheets and Moes, and Fannin, who had a team-high 66 assists. The top four scorers and seven of the top eight return.
South Suburban Conference teams took the top three places in the state tournament with Prior Lake and Lakeville South playing in the championship game and Rosemount defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s for third place.
Prior Lake had more seniors than some of the other South Suburban teams, but “they usually can reload,” Crandall said.
Rosemount had even fewer seniors that Lakeville South; the only 12th-grader on the Irish roster was the starting goalie.
“We had a pretty good team, well-rounded, but we’ve had to work for it,” Wirfs said. “I think it will be the same way next year.”
