Apple Valley City Council members Tom Goodwin and Ruth Grendahl were sworn in for new terms on Jan. 14. Both were re-elected to their seats during the November general election after running against five challengers. Goodwin has served on the council since 1984, and Grendahl has been on the council since 1997.
New terms for Apple Valley City Council members
Patty Dexter
