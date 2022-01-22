New Sociables is a nonprofit, non-denominational, social group for women living south of the Minnesota River. It meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Monday of each month at Peace Church, 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan.
The next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 7, when the speaker will be Kim Heikkila. Heikkila has taught courses on women’s history, the Vietnam War, and the 1960s. Heikkila will discuss her latest book “Booth Girls: Pregnancy, Adoption, and the Secrets We Kept,” which recounts the dramatic and painful story of her mother, who bore a child when she was a young unmarried woman in St. Paul in the early 1960s. Weaving together her personal family story with her scholarly knowledge and insight, Heikkila will discuss the emotional and social toll experienced by unmarried mothers of the time.
The February meeting may be changed to a Zoom (virtual) meeting due to COVID-19 concerns. Check the website www.newsociables.org on Friday, Feb. 4, for information and to request a link for the virtual meeting if needed.
The organization welcomes women who are new to the area, newly retired, lost a spouse, or are interested in meeting new friends.
New Sociables sponsors many activities such as book club, card clubs, golfing, biking, walking, crafts, tours, lunch adventures, mahjongg, and community projects. For more information about the organization, please go to newsociables.org
