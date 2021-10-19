New Sociables – a nonprofit, non denominational, social group for women living south of the Minnesota River – will have its next meeting 9:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Peace Church, 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan. The speaker will be Jeanne McGill, and her topic is “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know.” Topics include the aging process, important documents and making assumptions that can have big consequences.

The organization meets the first Monday of each month and welcomes women who are new to the area, newly retired, lost a spouse, or are interested in meeting new friends.

New Sociables sponsors many activities such as book clubs, card clubs, golfing, biking, crafts, tours, lunch adventures, plays, mahjongg, and community projects.

For more information, go to www.newsociables.org.

Tags

Load comments