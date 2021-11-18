New Sociables, a nonprofit, non-denominational social group for women living south of the Minnesota River – will meet at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Peace Church, 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan.
The speaker will be Dave Nimmer, a former reporter and managing editor for the Minneapolis Star, a reporter and assistant news director at WCCO television, and a professor emeritus at the University of St. Thomas, where he taught journalism for 11 years.
Nimmer wrote “The Journey Goes On” in 1992, a personal narrative that won a Minnesota Book Award. He’s back almost 30 years later with “The Home Stretch” – a compilation of short stories released in November.
The organization welcomes women who are new to the area, newly retired, lost a spouse, or are interested in meeting new friends.
New Sociables sponsors many activities such as book clubs, card clubs, golfing, biking, crafts, tours, lunch adventures, plays, mahjongg, and community projects.
The group meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Monday of each month at Peace Church.
For more information, go to www.newsociables.org.
