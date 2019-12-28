New Sociables, a nonprofit, nondenominational, social group for women living south of the Minnesota River, meets at 9:15 a.m. the first Monday of each month at Peace Church, 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan.

The next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The speaker will be Matthew Carter, executive director for the Dakota County Historical Society. He will speak on the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

The organization welcomes women who are new to the area, newly retired, lost a spouse, or are interested in meeting new friends.

New Sociables sponsors many activities such as book clubs, card clubs, golfing, biking, crafts, tours, lunch adventures, plays, mahjongg, and community projects.

For more information about our organization, go to www.newsociables.com.

