New Rosemount police officers Anis Ahmetovic and Ashley Rosel took the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 10, after having served a full year probationary period as police officers.
In the fall 2021, the department opened a hiring process to fill two vacancies. Following an extensive testing process that included several interviews, a scenario-based exercise, a written evaluation, and a ride-along, Ahmetovic and Rosel were selected to fill the two vacancies and started with the department as police officers in 2021.
Ahmetovic was born in the Netherlands and has dual citizenship in the Netherlands and the United States. Growing up in Lakeville, he attended Lakeville North High School and went on to Metropolitan State University to complete his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement. Ahmetovic said this was a huge accomplishment for him because he was the first in his family to obtain a college degree. Ahmetovic is hopeful to complete a graduate degree in public administration in the future. Ahmetovic speaks three different languages; Bosnian, Serbian, Croatian.
In his spare time, he loves outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, and snowboarding. Ahmetovic loves cars, and has a dream to someday own an E63s AMG.
Ahmetovic started career as a volunteer police reserve for the city of Lakeville. In 2018, while volunteering to assist with the city of Rosemount with Leprechaun Days, he met Rosemount Sgt. Ryan Coughlin who convinced him to apply for the community service officer position.
From 2019-2021, Ahmetovic worked as a Rosemount CSO and found that position to be very helpful in his transition to being sworn officer. Ahmetovic said he is thankful to work in a community that sees the good in what police officers do and one where the community and police officers work in true partnership.
Rosel was born and raised in Rosemount and attended Rosemount High School. She went to college at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College where she obtained her associate of science degree in law enforcement as well as her associates of applied science in criminal justice. She is currently working on her bachelor’s degree online at Liberty University.
Prior to coming to Rosemount, Rosel was a community service officer for the city of Duluth before she moved back home to work in hospital security in the Twin Cities metro. In May 2021, Rosel was hired as a Rosemount CSO.
In her off time, Rosel enjoys travelling, making candles, and spending time with her dogs and longtime boyfriend. When time allows, Rosel also enjoys renovating her house.
Rosel said she wanted to work in Rosemount because she grew up in this community. She said she enjoys helping people in the community and keeping them safe, along with the opportunities to be involved in community engagement through special events.
Throughout her first year, Rosel has enjoyed working community events, building relationships with community members and seeing the expansion of the city. She said she is excited to watch the community grow over the next 30 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.