New Rosemount police officers Anis Ahmetovic and Ashley Rosel took the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 10, after having served a full year probationary period as police officers. 

In the fall 2021, the department opened a hiring process to fill two vacancies. Following an extensive testing process that included several interviews, a scenario-based exercise, a written evaluation, and a ride-along, Ahmetovic and Rosel were selected to fill the two vacancies and started with the department as police officers in 2021. 

