Two of the four hires share their experiences
The Lakeville Police Department has hired four new patrol officers recently.
The city put together the following Q and A’s, which help introduce the new officers to the community.
Following are the responses from two of the new officers. Responses from the other two officers will run in a future edition.
Jesus Marin
Hometown: Born in Jalisco, Mexico grew up in Newell, Iowa
College: Century College
Interesting facts about me: I’m bilingual. I was an all-state high school football kicker. I’m good at building stuff.
Background: I’m the youngest of five, my family moved from Mexico to Iowa when I was young. In 2015, I moved to Minnesota and became an interpreter. After interpreting for a while, I wanted a new way to help people, so I decided to go to school to become a police officer.
Volunteer work: I partnered with the National Black Police Association Minnesota Chapter with after school programs in St. Paul and giving out Thanksgiving dinners to families in Minneapolis. I also partnered with the Minnesota Latino Peace Officers Association for Christmas events and volunteering at the Mexican Consulate.
Hobbies: Kayak fishing for bass, golfing, playing video games and grilling. (Did I mention I’m a grill master?)
Greatest childhood memory: Getting my own first bike. I used to have to share with my siblings, until I got my very own set of wheels.
Why did you choose to apply in Lakeville?
I wanted to work for an agency that reflects my values and not only partners with but feels like a part of the community.
What is the best thing about becoming a Lakeville officer?
The best thing about being a Lakeville officer is knowing how appreciative and supportive our community is for the department. Even on a hard day, those reminders always make everything worthwhile.
Russell Spearman
Hometown: Kankakee, Illinois
College: Normandale Community College/Minneapolis Community College; Saint Leo’s University
Interesting facts about me: In my off time, aside from working out, I am an aspiring screenplay writer.
Background: I have a military background, I served 8.5 years in the U.S. Navy. In that capacity, I served as an aviation ordnanceman, which means I build bombs, rockets and missiles. I have been on two deployments. I worked the flight deck most of my ship career. I also have a long history in various security experiences, including Asset Protection and Security Reaction Force.
Volunteer work: I volunteered for the Multi-Cultural Committee while being in the military, we volunteered for several events including but not limited to, Feed the Troops, Christmas giveaways, City Clean up, and Command events. We committed ourselves to cultural diversity and enlightenment.
Hobbies: Working out, basketball, football and writing.
Greatest childhood memory: My favorite childhood memory was Christmas when I was 16. It was the first Christmas where my mother was able to purposefully give me a gift, she knew I wanted. It wasn’t about the gift, it was that she knew I never asked for anything and she wanted to reward me for helping her pay bills when she was injured, still stayed in school, and always took care of my brothers. The talk will never be forgotten.
Why did you choose to apply in Lakeville?
I like the pace of the town. It is a very friendly place and people show their support for police officers.
What is the best thing about becoming a Lakeville officer?
Being able to work in a professional environment that is well received by the community. The team has been extremely helpful in my initial training. I believe I chose the right agency to begin my law enforcement career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.