The Apple Valley Police Department welcomed a new officer Jan. 23 when Officer Alex Witkowski was sworn in during the City Council meeting.

Chief Jon Rechtzigel said Witkowski was raised in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 2013. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and law enforcement from Winona State University and attended the law enforcement skills program at Rochester Community College.

He previously worked as a community service officer at the Stillwater Police Department and as a detention deputy at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re excited to have him join us,” Rechtzigel said.

