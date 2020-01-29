The Apple Valley Police Department welcomed a new officer Jan. 23 when Officer Alex Witkowski was sworn in during the City Council meeting.
Chief Jon Rechtzigel said Witkowski was raised in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 2013. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and law enforcement from Winona State University and attended the law enforcement skills program at Rochester Community College.
He previously worked as a community service officer at the Stillwater Police Department and as a detention deputy at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re excited to have him join us,” Rechtzigel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.