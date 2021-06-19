Minnesotans have a new, safe and affordable way to visit some of the south metro’s best summer attractions this year from Minnesota Valley Transit Authority.
MVTA’s 4FUN Bus takes riders to Valleyfair, Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and the Mall of America. Saturday and Sunday service runs hourly in both directions with express fare pricing: $2.50 for adults; $1 seniors and youth 6-12; and free for children 5 and under. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. As with all MVTA fixed routes, passengers can use their regional fare Metro Go-To Cards on the bus.
The 4FUN Bus service is an easy option to explore some of the south metro’s most popular attractions this summer. The service debut is just in time for the kickoff of summer and the busy season for concerts, sporting events and community gatherings. More Minnesotans are headed out on the roads this year with family and friends. On the 4FUN Bus, riders can relax in a clean and comfortable bus on their way to a horse race at Canterbury Park, some shopping at Mall of America, a concert at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel or a family day at Valleyfair. With MVTA’s easy and convenient service, riders won’t have to worry about parking at these popular locations or navigating this summer’s road construction projects.
“This new seasonal service line is all about connecting our riders all over the Twin Cities and beyond to some of the south metro’s favorite locations for summer fun in our safe and clean buses,” said Luther Wynder, MVTA’s Chief Executive Officer.
With the return to normal travel patterns, traffic volumes and congestion levels on Twin Cities roads are getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.
“The stop at Mall of America provides a great connection to our regional transit system that will allow people from around the metro to connect to the 4FUN Bus,” said MVTA Public Information Manager Richard Crawford. “The Blue Line, for instance, offers frequent service from Minneapolis to the Mall of America where passengers can transfer to the 4FUN Bus.”
The 4FUN Bus will run on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 12.
Visit MVTA’s website for more information and a complete route schedule.
