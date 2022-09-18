Joel Akason, Ashley Halvorson and Ronnie Bassett will represent the private sector on the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board following their Sept. 6 appointment by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.
Akason is the director of business development at Kraus Anderson, where he develops new business markets and identifies partnership opportunities for the business units. He is active in various trade associations and works to promote careers in the trades.
Halvorson is a human resources business partner at Thomson Reuters, where she supports strategic human resource processes for all employees in the global print, government and TR Institute organizations. Halvorson’s work history includes positions at Lumen Technologies, Honeywell and Pepsi.
Bassett is president and owner of Cal-Tex Electric, Inc. in Prior Lake, where he oversees the growth and direction of the company, including approving business relationships with new contractors, securing loans and financing, purchasing, bidding projects, and providing direction to the company’s field committees and Sioux Falls management team. Bassett started Cal-Tex in 2005.
The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
