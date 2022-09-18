​Joel Akason, Ashley Halvorson and Ronnie Bassett will represent the private sector on the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board following their Sept. 6 appointment by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.

Akason is the director of business development at Kraus Anderson, where he develops new business markets and identifies partnership opportunities for the business units. He is active in various trade associations and works to promote careers in the trades.

