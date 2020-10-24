The Dakota County Board appointed Cody Wiltgen and Melissa Lutz to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board on Oct. 6 to represent the private sector.
Wiltgen is a human resources training and hiring specialist with Hy-Vee Inc. assigned to the company’s northern region. Currently responsible for training newly hired human resource managers, Wiltgen also works on special projects related to the opening of new stores within the region. Wiltgen has spent 17 years with Hy-Vee.
Lutz is the human resource director at Valleyfair/Magnum Enterprises in Shakopee, where she provides strategic leadership in all HR-related functions at the park including employee recruitment and talent development. Previously, Lutz was the HR operations manager at Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP and had also worked in other HR roles at Great Clips Inc.
The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
