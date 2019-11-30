The Dakota County Board of Commissioners has appointed a new member to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. Michael Forbord was appointed Oct. 29 to represent the private sector.
Forbord is the director of operations at Schmitty & Sons in Lakeville. He manages safety, IT and maintenance staff and assists with recruiting and hiring for a variety of positions throughout the company.
Forbord also serves on the board of the Minnesota Charter Bus Operator’s Association, the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and has a passion for developing the local workforce.
The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.