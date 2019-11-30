The Dakota County Board of Commissioners has appointed a new member to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. Michael Forbord was appointed Oct. 29 to represent the private sector.

Forbord is the director of operations at Schmitty & Sons in Lakeville. He manages safety, IT and maintenance staff and assists with recruiting and hiring for a variety of positions throughout the company.

Forbord also serves on the board of the Minnesota Charter Bus Operator’s Association, the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and has a passion for developing the local workforce.

The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.

