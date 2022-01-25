A 33-year-old New Market Township woman was charged with second-degree murder in Scott County District Court after she admitted to law enforcement that she choked her 69-year-old mother Jan. 19 at the family’s Livery Lane home southwest of Lakeville.
Dorothy Ikeda DuSold didn’t have a pulse when Elko New Market Fire Department personnel were providing aid to her as Scott County deputies arrived, according to the criminal complaint. DuSold later died at Fairview Ridges Hospital when she was taken off life support Jan. 22.
Emergency responders were called to the house after Cassandra DuSold called 911 at about 12:25 p.m. to report her mother was not breathing.
Dorothy DuSold was taken to the hospital where she was placed on a ventilator in critical condition, according to the criminal complaint.
Cassandra DuSold initially told deputies that her mother fell to the ground on her own, but in a second interview she said her mother attacked her, and Cassandra DuSold said she put her mother in a chokehold and both fell the ground.
Cassandra DuSold said she saw that her mother was bleeding and called 911, according to the criminal complaint. She said she “fully knows right from wrong” and this was wrong, the complaint said.
Cassandra DuSold was arrested and booked into Scott County Jail that day.
Cassandra DuSold’s bail was set at $1 million with conditions, according to Bring Me the News.
According to Dorothy DuSold’s obituary she is survived by husband Doug DuSold, a son, daughter, and three grandsons.
She earned bachelor and master’s degrees from Valparaiso University and a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Dorothy and Doug DuSold owned Healthcare Software, and Dorothy DuSold also worked for Perot Systems, Dell, and Tenet Healthcare.
She played piano and flute, as well as writing and recording her own music, the obituary said.
She also enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, games, and Scrabble.
The family said in her obituary that she will be fondly remembered for her keen intellect, vivacious presence and her fiercely competitive nature.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
